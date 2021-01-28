TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.41. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 2,241,658 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,260,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 272,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

