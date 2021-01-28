Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Position Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,323,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Argus cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

