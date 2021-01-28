Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.70.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.