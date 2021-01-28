Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-1.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.79-4.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.44-1.66 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.24 on Thursday, reaching $166.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,541. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $175.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

