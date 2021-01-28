Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.65. 4,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,693. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. Textron has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Textron by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.