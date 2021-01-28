TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$106.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TFII. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$70.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.77.

TFII stock opened at C$84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.43. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.21 and a 12 month high of C$98.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

