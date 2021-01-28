TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) PT Raised to $100.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

