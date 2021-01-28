TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFII. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.