Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Shares Down 4.3%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

About Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

