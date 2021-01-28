The AES (NYSE:AES) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.56. 10,506,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 6,753,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Get The AES alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The AES in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The AES by 301.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in The AES by 1,729.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About The AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.