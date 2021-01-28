The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in The Allstate by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

