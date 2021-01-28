The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given New $48.00 Price Target at B. Riley

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 65.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

