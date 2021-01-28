The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.53

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 389744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $955.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 213,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.