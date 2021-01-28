The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $64,022,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,322,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,369 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,480,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,314 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,345,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,997,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,099 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

NYSE BK opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

