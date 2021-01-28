The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) & Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Head-To-Head Review

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

82.3% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Bank of New York Mellon and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of New York Mellon 1 7 10 0 2.50 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7 6 1 0 1.57

The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus price target of $47.62, suggesting a potential upside of 19.58%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 27.11%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of New York Mellon $20.77 billion 1.70 $4.44 billion $4.02 9.91 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $38.72 billion 0.55 -$6.04 billion ($3.04) -3.38

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of New York Mellon and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of New York Mellon 23.09% 9.89% 0.89% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -1.94% -0.09%

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services. The Investment Management segment provides diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products, investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning, and private banking services. The company also engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. It serves asset managers, banks, broker-dealers, corporations, financial intermediaries, governments, high net worth individuals, insurance companies, non-profit organizations, pensions, and sovereign institutions. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, credit, and deposit products, as well as investment advice and selected digital services. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,931 branches in Germany and internationally. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has collaboration with Google on joint development of cloud services. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.