The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.64. 103,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,803. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.