The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

