The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $72.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.19.

BX stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.09. 49,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,803. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

