The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $194.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($14.19). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

