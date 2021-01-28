The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $13.47 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BA opened at $197.57 on Thursday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.13. The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $285.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.42.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

