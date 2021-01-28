The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.05.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

