The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Down 9.8%

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s share price was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.67 and last traded at $45.01. Approximately 2,916,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 1,416,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

