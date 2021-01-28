The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Boosted by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,232 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 4.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $235,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,766,566. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.