The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 132,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 135,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,481 shares during the period. The Dixie Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 8.33% of The Dixie Group worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

