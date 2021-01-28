The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) Shares Down 1.4%

The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 484,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 326,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.45.

About The Flowr Co. (FLWR.V) (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

