The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.27

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $6.41. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 48,577 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 66,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

