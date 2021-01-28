The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €67.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro AG (1COV.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.86 ($63.36).

ETR 1COV opened at €54.80 ($64.47) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €52.27 and a 200-day moving average of €44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.70. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €57.20 ($67.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03.

About Covestro AG (1COV.F)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

