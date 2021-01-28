The Goldman Sachs Group Raises New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $194.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.27 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.43.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

