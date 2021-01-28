The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 535.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $146.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $788,231. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

