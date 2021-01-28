The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.02 and a 200-day moving average of $273.95. The company has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

