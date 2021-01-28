The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.89 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. Analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $70,511,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,550 shares of company stock worth $4,551,984. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $6,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $66,091,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

