The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $316.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

