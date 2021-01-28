The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 10th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises about 2.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $67,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Progressive by 8.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 43,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive in the third quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,030. The company has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.57.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

