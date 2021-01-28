The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386,652 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $23,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

