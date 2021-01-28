The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.57.

PGR traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $88.45. The stock had a trading volume of 69,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,030. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

