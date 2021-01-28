The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PGR stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.49. 6,171,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,487. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $256,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.