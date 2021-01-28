The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.03

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.03 and last traded at $161.22, with a volume of 73899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,686.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 447,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after acquiring an additional 54,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period.

The Providence Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

