The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 1,629 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $23,682.49.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 120,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $3,090,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The RealReal by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The RealReal by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The RealReal from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

