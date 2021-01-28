The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 26.40-27.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.73.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $709.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $717.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $694.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

