The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

