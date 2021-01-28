The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Toro worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $443,876.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

