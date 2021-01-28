The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is QV Investors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 123,121 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 4.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $67,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CSFB started coverage on The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 51,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

