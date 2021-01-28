The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

