The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelers’ fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. It boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core ROE over time. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, increasing expenses weigh on margin expansion. A low rate environment will weigh on investment results.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.50.

TRV stock opened at $139.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,462,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

