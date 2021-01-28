TheStreet Downgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to C+

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TDG. Truist boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.56.

TDG stock opened at $518.59 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.12.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,898,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

