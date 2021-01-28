Thomas Story & Son LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of XEC stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $50.22.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $305,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

