Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 8,785 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 2.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after buying an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

