Thore Cash (TCH) Price Down 32.1% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $20,585.02 and approximately $59,978.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.74 or 0.00398396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 207.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.