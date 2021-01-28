Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,827 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,629 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Pfizer by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,411,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

