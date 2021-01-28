Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $170.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

